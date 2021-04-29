Aarogya Setu, CoWin: Why Tech ‘Magic Wands’ Haven’t Cast a Spell

Experts who have studied the technical design of the app assert that it was never designed to scale (or even identify COVID hot-spots for that matter).

“The app was nothing but random rubbish,” said Dr Subhashis Banerjee, professor of computer Science at IIT Delhi, in a conversation with this journalist.

Banerjee had co-authored a study on Aarogya Setu’s proportionality and described the app as “a classic example of technological-solutionism” — where it fails to even live up to its claim of effective contract-tracing.

Banerjee had also filed an expert affidavit before the Kerala High Court in May 2020 in a case challenging the mandatory imposition of Aarogya Setu. In the affidavit he describes the app as “wholly unreliable in our fight against COVID-19”.