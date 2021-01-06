Will ‘Politicising’ COVID Vaccine & Healthcare ‘Help’ Everyone?

When health became a central (and for some time, the only) point of discussion during the pandemic, politicking over health was inevitable and natural. However, in true Indian style, much of the political discussion around, even in those states which went to elections, remained narrow and insufficient.

The foundational issues of ‘transforming the health system’, making primary healthcare services functional, increasing community participation in health and ensuring provision of mental health services right up till remote areas (all identified during the pandemic, one more time) were completely missing and remain missing. All that was promised was ‘free’ vaccination against COVID-19, as if the vaccine is the solution to all health problems. As if there would not be any epidemic or pandemic in the future, as if there are no other health challenges currently. Even the other parties got fixated with the idea of free vaccines.

Health being at the centre of politics is not a bad idea.