COVID To Cancer: Siddhartha Mukherjee's 'The Song Of The Cell' Is A Revelation

We rarely pay attention to the existence of cells and believe that we know enough about them already. Terms like nucleus, cytoplasm, mitochondria, etc in biology textbooks may give us a sense that we know everything about cells which we ever need to know.

Very few would think that the cells can be the subject for a full-length book aimed at general readers. But then, Siddhartha Mukherjee is not just any other person. A cancer physician, researcher, and writer— Dr Siddhartha Mukherjee in his just-released book “The Song of The Cell” provides you an unputdownable account of the cell.

Written in a fast pace and in characteristic style of his two previous works— ‘The Emperor of All Maladies’: a biography of cancer and ‘The Gene’: an intimate history, his new book is posed at the intersection of biology and medicine. Yet, he forewarns the readers at the very beginning that the book is neither on the history nor the biography of the cell but narrates the story of its discovery (nearly three-and-half centuries ago), development of its understanding and how that knowledge can be applied to prevent and treat diseases.