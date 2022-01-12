COVID & ‘The Great Resignation’: Why Workers’ Expectations Are Changing

Most remain employed in low-wage work because of being “overpessimistic about outside (work) options”, and this belief tends to give ‘monopsony power’ (undue competitive advantage) to employers in the context of low-paid workers.

The only scenario under which such low-paid workers are forced to change their “misinformed conceptions” about the external employment scenarios and look for, say, better wage opportunities (or a wage-premia), would be a big shock that would force a massive shake-up of the entire labour market.

Two years of COVID19 and its economic fallout did just that. Most economists are now calling this ‘shake-up’ in the global labour market a period of ‘The Great Resignation’.