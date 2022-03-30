COVID, Taxes & Russia: What Lies Ahead for India’s Soaring Fuel Prices?

The above data provide a breakdown of petrol and diesel prices in Delhi and other states (from 2021). Delhi has levied a 30% VAT on petrol and 16.75-17% VAT on diesel in the past. Other states, such as Karnataka, Assam and Rajasthan, have even higher taxes.

The excise duty levied by the Central government is 31% of the total retail price of fuel, while the dealer price is around 42%. It is critical to point out that the excise duty levied on petrol and diesel consists of two broad components:

Tax component (ie, basic excise duty), and Cess and surcharge component.

Of this, only the revenue generated from the tax component is devolved to states. Revenue generated by the Centre from any cess or surcharge is not devolved to states. Currently, the Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess and the Road and Infrastructure Cess are levied on the sale of petrol and diesel, in addition to the surcharge.

In the last Union Budget, the Agriculture Infrastructure and Development cess on petrol and diesel was announced at Rs 2.5 per litre and Rs 4 per litre, respectively.