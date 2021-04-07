Can India’s Soft Power Gains Be Hurt By China’s Vaccine Diplomacy?

The Nepalese government has proposed the immunisation against COVID-19, of essential workers, from Wednesday, 7 April 2021, using the vaccines provided by the Chinese.

According to the Nepalese Health Ministry, essential workers those who are working in postal and telephone services, water supply and distribution, hotels and restaurants, public transportation services, electricity supply, storage, and transportation of consumer goods, sales and distribution of medicines — and the health workers who had been missed out in the first phase of the vaccination drive that began on 27 January.