COVID Crisis: Why Educational Challenges Need Strong Leadership

In probing the ‘mysteries’ surrounding leadership in Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs), the challenges posed by COVID-19 is an opportunity to delve into the role of academic leaders in mitigating challenges. A true leader rises in difficult times, tough decisions are made, and action is taken to convert a challenge into an opportunity — and evolve amidst crisis.

The pandemic wreaked havoc on society at large, and teaching and research were part of the onslaught. The public health crisis forced an immediate shift from in-class teaching to the online mode, and switched the vibrant campus life to deserted lanes.

Further, the personal, social and financial sufferings of the families of students and other members of society hit the psychological ecosystem, and thus, had serious repercussions on learning outcomes.