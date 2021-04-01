What COVID Pandemic ‘Revealed’: Every Day Is April Fools’ Day

Well-known Hindi novelist and scholar Hazari Prasad Dwivedi, and the Italian professor and economic historian Carlo M Cipolla, have some answers to guide us on this befuddling yet all-pervasive stupidity — but before we talk about this, let’s consider these displays of idiocy:

When the pandemic hit us, doctors and scientists advised that everyone should wear masks, but the president of the ‘most advanced country’, the US, Donald Trump, said and did everything that was to the contrary.

‘Don’t wear a mask, it’s a simple flu, it will go away like this,’ ‘drink or inject bleach’; and ‘gulp anti-malaria drugs, a couple of weeks ago, I started taking it,’ Trump said on 18 May 2020.