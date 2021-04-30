COVID Drugs Being Distributed by Politicians: A ‘Deeper Malaise’

Sitting members of parliament and legislative assemblies, and even a former chief minister have been accused of being embroiled in such activities. A few elected leaders also announced through their social media handles that the drug would be available at their offices, exclusively for the residents of their constituency.

Against this backdrop, a “public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking registration of FIRs against leaders of political parties indulging in hoarding and illegally distributing COVID-19 medicines, denying the access to the said medicines to the public at large,” reported LiveLaw.