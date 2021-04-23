COVID Spike: How Will Our States Manage? Here’s What They Can Do

The level of centralisation was such that the states were not allowed to even tone down the lockdown provisions, even when some of them did not need a complete shutdown of economic activity. Exactly a year ago, when the state of Kerala had decided to open up some activity in districts where the COVID-19 infection rates were minimal, the Ministry of Home Affairs wrote a stern letter asking the state government to not dilute the provision of the MHA order issued on 15 April 2020.

On vaccine purchases, the centre set up the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration (NEGVAC) that clearly warned states against buying vaccines directly.