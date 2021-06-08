Modi’s ‘Untruthful’ Speech Shows Desperation to Regain Lost Ground

The beating that Modi's public image has taken since April is unprecedented, and it would have been naive to expect him to live with it and eventually become a lame-duck premier for the remaining three years of his tenure.

This address to the people will not be the last for its political tone, but is the start of a process to reclaim political territory and goodwill. There's no certainty that it will work, but no effort shall be spared. The loss this time will take longer to overcome and memories of this period will linger.

Yet, these lines can be expected to be parroted ad nauseam at every party meeting, on every platform, by each leader, and in social media campaigns.