COVID-19 Crisis Or Not, BJP’s ‘Politics-First’ Agenda Carries On

As India stares at nearly 3 lakh new COVID-19 cases and over 2000 deaths, as the crematoriums spill over and hospitals struggle with a crippling shortage of beds and oxygen, the BJP-ruled government at the Centre continues to do what it does best — push its politics-first agenda.

In a stunning irony, in the PM’s televised address on 20 April night — where he basically congratulated his government for having done an excellent job of managing the pandemic — he also urged the people to practise caution and follow COVID-safe rules. Yet, he and his party people seem to have had no regard for the same rules.