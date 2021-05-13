Breathless in COVID Country: What Did Urdu Poets Say About Breath?

A recent, somewhat prolonged, bout of COVID has given one ample time to dwell on the singular activity that, literally, makes the difference between life and death — namely, breathing. More specifically, every single breath one draws.
In the few moments of clarity, between all of the above, when enough oxygen is reaching your brain, you think fitfully of this whole business of ukhdi hui saans, uljhi saansein, saanson ki mala, raahat ki saans, and why the poet – long before the deadly pandemic struck an unsuspecting world – wrote so prolifically on the breath.
Every Urdu sher one had ever heard about breathing, be it laboured, faltering, stifled, ratchetty, tangled and so on — and yes, there’s a gamut of breaths, and the Urdu poet has managed to describe each one with an uncanny ability — acquires a special, poignant meaning in the light of one’s own experiences, such as this by Mir Taqi Mir, that many have quoted at some point without ever fully understanding its significance:
Le saans bhi ahista ki nazuk hai bahut kaam
Aafaq ki iss kaargah-e-shishagari ka
Draw breath gently for it is a delicate business
In this glass-making factory of the world
Saans rukti hai chhalakte hue paimane mein
Koi leta tha tira nam-e-wafa aḳhir-e-shab
Breath stops in goblets that are filled to the brim
When someone takes your name in the last watch
And this other also by Makhdoom that I have often recited to myself without ever realizing what it would mean to my COVID-wracked body one day:
Raat bhar dida-e-namnak mein lahrate rahe
Saans ki tarah se aap aate rahe jaate rahe
You fluttered in my tearful eyes all night long
Like the breath that came and went all night long
Or this by Arshad Karim Ulfat that encapsulates the feeling of transience:
Saans chadhtii huii utartii huii
Zindagi tuuttii bikhartii huii
Breath that rises and falls
Life that breaks and scatters
And the keenness with which every breath cuts through your chest, like a sharp-edged knife, as described here by Saeed Shariq:
Saans ki dhaar zara ghusti zara kaatti hai
Kya daranti hai ki ḳhud fasl-e-fana katti hai
The sharp edge of breath enters a bit and cuts a bit
What a saw it is that itself cuts the harvest of mortality
Aankh khul jae to ghar maatam-kada ban jaaegaa
Chal rahii hai saans jab tak chal rahaa huun niind mein
If one were to wake suddenly the house would turn into a mourning chamber
Till I am drawing breath I am walking in my sleep
Saanson ke aane jaane se lagtaa hai
Ik pal jiitaa huun to ik pal martaa huun
With the coming and going of breaths
I get proof that I live for a moment, and diethe next moment
And finally there’s Mustafa Zaidi who said:
Dil ke rishte ajiib rishte hain
Saa.ns lene se tuut jaate hain
The ties of the heart are strange
They break when you breathe
And Sudarshan Fakir who could well have spoken up on behalf of countless COVID sufferers when he wrote:
Mere rukte hii mirii saansein bhii ruk jaaengii
Faasle aur badhaa do ki main zinda huun abhii
My breaths too will stop when I stop
Increase the distances for I am yet alive
When all of nature seems to be a reflection of one’s own individual suffering as in this sher by Suroor Barabankvi:
Be-kasii barastii hai zindagii ke chehre se
Kaaenaat kii saansen dhal rahii hain aah.n mein
Helplessness drips from the face of life
As though creation’s breaths are turning to sighs
Saanson ki maala pe simrun main pee ka naam…
I shall recite the name of the Lord on the rosary of my breaths
In the final analysis, a disease as wretched as this needs equal doses of modern medicine and science as much as faith and prayer to see you through.
(Dr Rakhshanda Jalil is a writer, translator and literary historian. She writes on literature, culture and society. She runs Hindustani Awaaz, an organisation devoted to the popularisation of Urdu literature. She tweets at @RakhshandaJalil. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined