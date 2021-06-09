Why BJP Has Little Reason to Worry About UP Polls Despite COVID

Hopefully COVID will relent and allow the Uttar Pradesh (UP) assembly elections to be held as scheduled, in February-March 2022. It is going to be an important election, more important than UP elections usually are.

At one level, the outcome will reflect whether the democratic slide and social fracture in India’s largest state, indeed a large swathe of the country, is retrievable in the foreseeable future. At another, it will either boost or dampen — significantly, either way — the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) prospects for the 2024 parliamentary elections. Also, it may well present the party and the larger Sangh Parivar a post-Narendra Modi face.