COVID & Budget 2022: Why Govt Must Take Note of ‘Invisible Unemployment’

A few months back, going for a haircut after months of lockdown and hesitation felt like an extravagant luxury. The salon was busy but many familiar faces among the staff were missing.

“They have all gone home,” said Mohit my hairdresser.

“But now the situation has improved,” I said. “And everyone is getting vaccinated.”

“The owner is not paying salaries,” he said. “We have been told to manage on our tips from clients as the income generated isn’t enough to pay salaries. Rent and electricity bills have to be paid to keep the salon open. There isn’t enough left.”

He went on to tell me that all his savings had been exhausted over the last year. Many of his colleagues couldn’t last through prolonged lockdown followed by the low footfall. Schools were not open and the fees felt like an unnecessary expense. Families returned to the basic assurance of a roof over their heads and some manual labour in the village.