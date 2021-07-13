COVID-19 Third Wave: Imperfect, Inadequate Data May Mislead Predictions

Mathematical models have become very popular for predicting outbreaks during the COVID pandemic.

Many researchers including epidemiologists and public health policymakers adopted this approach, and a number of models were developed, forecasting the trajectory of COVID-19 during the first and second wave. Some were useful, many went wrong.

While a model can do wonders by predicting the future of a disease outbreak; it can also be misleading, if supporting empirical data is scarce and imperfect.

Mathematical or mechanistic models are useful tools to establish certain qualitative aspects of natural phenomenon such as disease outbreak, but they need enough sophisticated data to make detailed predictions about the pandemic.