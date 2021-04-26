Are COVID-19 Vaccines Saving Lives in Mumbai? Here’s the Math

By now, we know that COVID-19 vaccines save lives. There is plenty of evidence for this from vaccine trials, and from countries such as the UK and Israel which have seen rapid vaccine roll-outs.

In India, vaccination has been slow – a modest 8-9 percent of the population has received at least one vaccine dose. But the drive has, rightly, been focussed on the elderly and others most vulnerable to severe disease. This should have a clear effect when it comes to reducing hospitalisations and deaths. Hard data to confirm this is limited, so far.