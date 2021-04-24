COVID Surge: India’s ‘Policy-Paralysis’ May Become a Textbook Case

The government has now decided to fast-track the approvals for many foreign vaccines, but even that will not get us vaccines immediately. Companies from Pfizer to Moderna have already committed to orders from other countries and will prioritise them first.

There is many a slip between the cup and the lip. Despite fast-tracking, there are formalities of approval, agreeing over prices, conditions that need to be taken care of before placing orders. In addition, there are logistical issues related to many foreign vaccines.