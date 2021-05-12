Indian Armed Forces Are Helping, But Where to Get Trained Medicos?

After being co-opted into the fight against the COVID-19 induced pandemic, the Indian Armed Forces instituted (early May 2021) a number of steps to assist the country. The primary, over-arching measure was the launch of Operation CO-JEET, an integrated, tri-Services effort under Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Medical) Lieutenant General (Dr) Madhuri Kanitkar. Op CO-JEET envisions utilising the personnel and resources of all three Services (Army, Navy, Air Force) to provide assistance to the civilian administration in managing the pandemic now ravaging India.

As expected, there is clear coherence in the efforts of the India Armed Forces, with the size, capacity, capability and core competency of each Service being utilised optimally, in conjunction with the DRDO, in the cause of the nation.