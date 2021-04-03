COVID-19: Price Rich Nations Will Pay For Not Vaccinating The Rest

Despite President Biden’s decisions to send vaccines to Canada and Mexico and to commit nearly USD 4 billion to WHO’s Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, of which Covax is one part, the world does not have what it needs to end the pandemic.

For one thing, even with the US pledge, the ACT Accelerator is already USD 23 billion short of the funds needed for this year alone. For another, that budget only reflected a plan to achieve 20 percent immunisation coverage in 92 low- and middle-income countries by the end of the year—far short of what is needed. Economist Jeff Sachs suggests USD 50 billion will be needed through 2022 to reach ‘herd immunity’ around the world.