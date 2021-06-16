COVID-19 ‘Nudge’ Theory: Till What Extent Can It Work in India?

Developed by behavioral economists Richard Thaler and Cass Sunstein, ‘the nudge theory’ was laid out in the 2008 book titled Nudge. It explains the principle that “people can make better life choices when nudged in the right direction by a mild intervention that alters behaviour without ruling out any options or introducing incentives beyond the positive outcome of changing the behaviour itself.”

For instance, banning fast food would not count as a nudge, but putting fruit at eye level next to a poster extolling the virtues of healthy eating would qualify.

In the context of COVID-19, governments across the world have been working with so-called “nudge units” to help steer populations into making decisions that help reduce the spread of the virus or increase the likelihood of becoming vaccinated.