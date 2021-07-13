Indian Vaccine Makers Need to be in Regulated Markets to Be 'Legit'

The quality benchmark begins from the time companies manufacture small doses of vaccines that will be used in lab studies.

Once companies clear this step, they must submit their clinical trial study design.

The trial design includes the number of recruited trial participants, their preconditions, and the safety and efficacy profiles that companies are targeting. For COVID-19, EMA and USFDA have insisted that vaccines should have an efficacy rate of at least 50%.

Companies must get this data peer-reviewed by the independent scientific community. This happens through the publication of results in an established scientific journal.

At the last stage comes the inspection of manufacturing sites, where regulators send their inspectors to check if companies are compliant with a list of GMP requirements.