COVID-19 Compensation: Why Modi Govt Can’t Refuse ex-Gratia Relief

It is not disputed that section 12(iii) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 (DMA 2005) mandates the National Authority in the central government to frame guidelines for providing gratuitous relief in case of deaths caused by specified disasters.

It is also not disputed that the guidelines framed in 2015 and currently applicable provide for an ‘ex-gratia payment to families of deceased persons’ of ‘Rs. 4.00 lakh per deceased person’.

COVID-19 is not one of the 12 specified disasters in the DMA 2005.

However, it is not disputed that the central government had interpreted this to be a disaster covered under DMA 2005 and the entire management of COVID-19 since March 2020 has been carried out using the authority and powers under the DMA-05. The central government has not disputed that the DMA 2005 and the 2015 Guidelines are applicable for COVID-19.

The central government’s affidavit filed in the Supreme Court describes at great length all that the government has done for the management of COVID-19. It has, however, rejected the requested relief basically on four grounds.