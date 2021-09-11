Could the Taliban Have Remained in Power If 9/11 Never Happened?

But this isn’t to suggest it would have been smooth sailing for the Taliban for the last 20 years. In 2001, the group ruled less territory than it does today. In the late 1990s, about 10 per cent of the nation was under the control of anti-Taliban forces. Also, the Taliban was initially welcomed by many Afghans because of its pledges to eliminate corruption and lawlessness, but its governance was relentlessly brutal.

This all suggests the Taliban may have struggled to hold on to power, with resistance fighters leveraging their sanctuaries within Afghanistan and support from regional actors, and capitalising on public anger at the Taliban’s repressive rule.

Additionally, had there been no 9/11, the Taliban wouldn’t have been able to count on the support of as many militant actors. And that’s because some of the most potent, pro-Taliban jihadists to appear in the region over the last 20 years emerged in response to the U.S. war in Afghanistan. Take the Pakistani Taliban, or the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP). The TTP became a close ally of the Taliban. Many of its fighters streamed into Afghanistan to fight alongside the Taliban, and the two staged joint attacks there.