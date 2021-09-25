Could a 1977-like Polling Wave Upend Delhi's Jammu and Kashmir Plans?

Some of the most experienced politicians in Kashmir have begun to speculate on whether a 'wave' might develop whenever elections are finally held to elect an assembly for the union territory.

Former minister Nizamuddin Bhat, for instance, has spent half-a-century in politics and journalism since he was a student at Delhi University. He recalls that the only non-NC candidates to scrape through from the Valley in 1977 were Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Abdul Ghani Lone, and Rashid Kabuli (who, one might add, had the backing of the Mirwaiz in the latter’s stronghold). Taking a few seats in the Chenab belt, too, in that triangular contest, Sheikh Abdullah’s party won a 60 per cent majority (47 of 76) in that house.

Another '77-type wave is possible, says Bhat. Leaders like him predict that people 'will come out with venom' to defeat those who are seen as close to the BJP, even in constituencies which such parties might consider safe.

He may have a vested interest, for newer political forces such as Apni Party hope to win constituencies such as his Bandipora seat. But he’s not the only one; other seasoned political observers also talk of the possibility of a wave, not only in the Valley, but also among Muslim voters in the Chenab basin.