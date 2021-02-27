Why Does Indian Law Encourage AYUSH Medicine to Stay Unscientific?

Too often, the line between what is scientific and what is not scientific gets blurred in India. If it works, it must be scientific. But that is not, and never has been, the ambit of science. The test is not whether something works, the test is whether it has been shown to work.

The argument here is not that Ayurveda is ineffective, or that it is in any way a scam. The argument is that Ayurveda is unscientific. I agree that Ayurveda may well be effective for those who believe that it works. I cannot, however, concede that Ayurveda is scientific.

What then does it mean to be scientific? In its simplest form, that which follows the scientific method is scientific. The scientific method is the basis for science and the foundation on which all scientific discoveries are made. It is a step-by-step enquiry, which involves making observations, formulating hypotheses, testing the hypothesis through rigorous and carefully controlled experimentation, and examining the conclusions.

If the experiment results support the hypothesis, then the observations and methodology must be made available to peers and the public to review the conclusions. If the experiment results reject the hypothesis, then a new hypothesis may be formulated, and the process repeated.