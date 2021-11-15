COP26 Wrap: Are India & China Really Responsible for the Watered-Down Pact?

The COP26 summit, one of the largest international events since the COVID-19 pandemic struck the world, was held in Glasgow in the backdrop of a looming climate emergency. It began with a lot of promise and aplomb but ended in a whimper with a watered-down climate deal that left many countries unhappy.

It reminds me of my journey from London to Glasgow to attend COP26. Given the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s pledge to take action on “carbon, cars, cash and trees”, switching away from fossil fuel cars is an important step towards net-zero. So, what better way to go from London to Glasgow than in an electric car? My friend Surina Narula, founder of Global Sustainability Film Awards (GSFA), and I decided to drive to Glasgow in a Tesla, looking forward to a peaceful scenic drive of about seven to eight hours, with some coffee breaks. The journey from London to Glasgow is about 400 miles, which would mean the Tesla would need to be charged twice or thrice, with heating and music on while driving.