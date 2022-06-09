‘Content’ China vs ‘Hungry’ Europe: How Did West Develop Sooner than Others?

The rise of the ‘West’ can be broadly seen in two ways. It can either be seen as the rise of the overall social development of humans, or it can be seen in relation to the rest of the parts of the world. Looking at the former, it is crucial to discuss the role of the overall social development of humans.

The rise of the West or, for that matter, the East, could not have happened if it were not for the rise of Homo Sapiens Sapiens. The increased brain size and optimum body mass helped humans gain better cognitive abilities to think and create technology. The brain’s optimum size allows humans to store and process information in a way that imparts us with pattern-recognition abilities and the creation of abstract ideas. This can be tracked closely with rich records of artefacts found in the Paleolithic and Neolithic periods. Improved cognitive abilities of humans were clearly apparent once the ice age ended around 13,000 BCE. This plain land, until now covered in snow, opened up the possibility of agriculture and changed the face of the earth. Agriculture creates a surplus, which is the cornerstone of every civilisation. And thus, the advent of agriculture is a major event that allowed the rise of humankind.