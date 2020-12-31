Facts & Friction: Cong Is Sena’s Reluctant & Helpless Ally in Maha

“The question to be debated is not that ‘who will lead the UPA’. The question to be asked is ‘how the UPA will become stronger'. If the Congress can take the lead to do so, they are welcome,” said the Saamana ‘Agralekh’, the editorial in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece that is considered the party’s stand on any and every issue.

The editorial published on 29 December about the Congress – Sena’s ally in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra – had several positive and negative opinions about the party and how it needs to solve it’s own issues before being able to lead the United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

This isn’t the first time the Sena has publicly jibed the Congress. In previous editorials, adjectives such as ‘weak’ and ‘creaking cots’ have been used by the mouthpiece while referring to the party – comments that haven’t gone down well with the state leadership. Sena has also openly batted for NCP supremo Sharad Pawar for leading the UPA instead of the Congress, to which former CM Ashok Chavan and current minister in Thackeray’s cabinet has said that the Sena isn’t a part of the UPA yet.