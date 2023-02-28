Congress Plenary Session: Post Bharat Jodo, Party Must Innovate To Challenge BJP

At Raipur, the party's call-to-action clearly listed the unity plank as a priority, leaving little doubt it was in no mood to lose out in a three-pronged electoral contest in many states and would rather have anti-BJP allies in places where it has only seen rivals. This actually makes unity efforts official. With a year to go for general elections, this gives ample elbow room for formal talks and negotiations.

A lot else that happened in Raipur, is on the face of it, quite familiar, suggesting that the Congress is still in danger of putting old wine in new bottles. However, its economic resolution contained an emphasis on labour-intensive manufacturing, job creation, and a need to reduce economic inequality - showing a clear left-ward shift. The party is certainly revisiting its 1991 liberalisation programme with a fresh pair of eyes. What's next? A reversal of course? New promises?

The exact words of its economic resolution are worth noting: "The time has now come for India to re-evaluate and re-prioritise its economic development roadmap in the backdrop of the twin attack on our economy, namely increasing unemployment and inequality”.

The party also suggests new metrics to address economic inequality -- going beyond old yardsticks like per-capita income.