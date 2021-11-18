Congress Needs to Reclaim the Hindu Mind, But Not BJP-Style

Such a campaign, to be effective, also has to make a more nuanced criticism of Hindutva (the political misuse of Hinduism). This is because Hindutva, like Hinduism itself, has lent itself to a wide spectrum of expositions, not all of which are militant or bigoted.

What this means is that there is scope as well as a need for a dialogue between the Congress and right-thinking people in the RSS (its chief Mohan Bhagwat is one of them) on a host of issues related to the ‘Hinduism vs. Hindutva’ debate. Rahul’s blanket and un-nuanced attack on the RSS is counter-productive. Similarly, the Sangh is also wrong in backing the BJP as the only “party that protects Hindu interests”, as if other parties such as the Congress, the Trinamool Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Samajwadi Party, etc., (which have Hindu leaders and whose support base is largely Hindu) are ipso facto “anti-Hindu”. This division is detrimental both to the reform of the Hindu society and to the rapid progress of a united nation. In short, both the Congress and the RSS need to review their antagonistic attitude towards each other.