Critical Year for the Gandhis if They Want to Retain Grip Over Congress

The year of reckoning has arrived for the Gandhi family. Seven state Assembly elections are due in 2022. The Congress is the main challenger in five of them (Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat), the defender in the sixth (Punjab) and in the seventh (Uttar Pradesh), Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is conducting an energetic campaign to retain a toehold by bagging her party a "respectable" score in double digits.
Since the Congress is a marginal player in UP, the real test for the Gandhis lies in the other six states. And judging by the mood in the party, the message for the family is loud and clear: deliver or perish.
Surprisingly, one person who seems to have missed the writing on the wall is the heir apparent, Rahul Gandhi. Barely had the winter session of Parliament ended when he rushed off to an undisclosed destination somewhere abroad.
The speculation in Congress circles (who are always the last to know the whereabouts of their would-be president) is that he has gone to Italy to spend New Year’s eve with his ailing grandmother. And as usual, no one knows when he will return.
Defenders of Rahul Gandhi say it’s been a family tradition to vacation in the Christmas-New Year week. Jawaharlal Nehru did it. So did Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. But Rahul Gandhi seems to have taken the meaning of vacation to a whole new level.
The two trips are among several that Rahul Gandhi took last year. His frequent absences prompted Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, increasingly a stringent critic of the Gandhi scion, to mock him as a non-resident politician.
Contrast his now-you-see-him now-you-don’t appearances with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s larger-than-life carefully choreographed events.
With the help of a fawning media, these events play out in a loop on television and linger on in public memory to the exclusion of everything else. They make Modi look omnipresent while Rahul Gandhi does his vanishing trick.
The dawn of 2022 amid speculation about their leader’s whereabouts has deepened apprehension in Congress circles about the party’s fate in this challenging year. Can it survive yet another round of losses after a disastrous performance in 2021?
The results will determine what happens next in the party. To put it simply, if the Congress wins these two states, the Gandhis may live to fight another day. If it loses, the defeat could trigger the disintegration of the party.
The signs of a simmering rebellion are already there. Ghulam Nabi Azad is stoking unrest in the Jammu & Kashmir unit of the Congress. His loyalists have started a campaign for a change of guard in the state while Azad has been holding rallies and public meeting independently of the party. Many in the Congress believe that Azad is on the verge of starting a regional party in his home state. He is just waiting to see which way the wind blows in the upcoming five assembly elections.
In Haryana, senior leader Bhupinder Hooda has been chaffing at the bit for several years. He almost floated a regional party in 2019 before the Assembly polls that year. He was stopped by Sonia Gandhi’s late troubleshooter Ahmed Patel who brokered a deal, allowing Hooda to lead the Congress campaign. It is widely believed that Hooda may have won the state for his party had he been given a free hand earlier. He too is waiting and watching in the wings.
These are obvious weak links. But there is trouble brewing in virtually every state with the Gandhis either making poor and unpopular choices to lead the Congress or dithering in taking decisions to stabilise their rocking boat.
What has surprised Congress circles the most is the cavalier manner in which the Gandhi family has dealt with internal strife in states like Punjab and Uttarakhand which should have been poll-ready by now. Tensions between Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi are rising with Sidhu taking regular pot shots at his own government.
The Congress in Uttarakhand is shaky too with its tallest leader Harish Rawat on the warpath because he feels he is being undermined by the family. Apparently his tensions with the Gandhis date back to the time when the late Jitendra Prasada challenged Sonia Gandhi for the post of party president in 2000. Rawat seemed to be wavering in his support for Sonia Gandhi because of a long standing friendship with Prasada, whose son Jitin has now switched to the BJP.
It’s a different matter that Rawat eventually joined the Sonia camp but they say in the Congress that the family has a long memory which is why the Gandhis have never looked on him favourably. He was overlooked for the post of CM twice till finally the high command couldn’t ignore him and anointed him CM in 2014.
This is a critical year for the Gandhis if they want to retain their grip over the Congress. It’s about time they woke up and smelt the coffee.
(Arati R Jerath is a Delhi-based senior journalist. She tweets @AratiJ. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)