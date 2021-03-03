It’s Congress That’s ‘Shrunk’, Not G-23. What Should Gandhis Do?

Since 2014, when the party faced an electoral rout, a great deal of unhappiness at the organisational paralysis, and Mr Gandhi’s refusal to step up to the job for which he had been groomed had been expressed. But it was only in off-line, private conversations. The letter ended that conspiracy of silence. Congressmen, known for their caution, had collectively thrown it to the wind.

For the 23 signatories represented a much larger number of party seniors, closer to 300, according to party insiders. And conversations with a wide section of party leaders revealed that even among those who disapproved of the writing of such a letter, a majority agreed with its contents. Indeed, former finance minister P Chidambaram, who was not among the letter writers, said, shortly after the CWC met to discuss the matter: “Those who wrote the letter certainly are as fiercely opposed to the BJP as I am or Mr Rahul Gandhi is... Unless there is discontent, change won’t happen.”