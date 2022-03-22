Congress, BJP & AAP Appropriate Bhagat Singh Without Understanding Him

Bhagat Singh was martyred on 23 March 1931. He was undoubtedly one of the most venerated figures of the Indian freedom struggle. Bhagat Singh has left behind a legacy that everyone wants to appropriate, yet most do not wish to look beyond the romantic image of a gun-toting young nationalist. It all began with the Congress, followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the latest in line is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Delhi government even wants to inculcate nationalism in schools by invoking the image of Bhagat Singh. Bhagwant Mann decided to take his chief ministerial oath in Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of Bhagat Singh’s family.

It is gratifying to see that Bhagat Singh’s martyrdom and nationalism inspires us all, across political affiliations. His daring exploits and the courage to die for the freedom of our country have been a source of this veneration. Perhaps the reason is that this is the image that was created in the official colonial records, an image we inherited and conveniently accepted as the truth. The colonial government did not see Bhagat Singh as a revolutionary thinker with a mature framework for an independent India in the future.