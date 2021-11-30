Munawar Faruqui’s Show Axed: How Legal Sense Became the Joke

In India, given the servility of the bureaucracy to the political masters in power at a given point of time, their reports are known to suffer from a high degree of “biased subjectivity”. Elsewhere , too, in the world, we find evidence of the “manufactured report syndrome”. The whole world was made to believe before the US-led invasion of Iraq that Saddam Hussein had Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMDs). Yet, international agencies tasked with actually carrying out inspections in Iraq found none, making it the greatest intelligence fraud in living memory.

Moreover, professional integrity demands that questions should have been asked as to whether the aforesaid intelligence report was realistic, and if so, how? Who are the people opposing the show and what is their number? What is their preparation for staging the protest? A protest can turn violent only if two groups clash. Here, we have one lone comedian as the other party. Since he cannot obviously fight with them alone, how could there be a clash? How could they disturb public peace and harmony leading to law and order problems?