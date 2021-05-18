CM Vijayan, If You Can Get a Second Term, Why Can’t KK Shailaja?

On 18 May when the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Pinarayi Vijayan selected his cabinet, it had a shocker—KK Shailaja, former health minister was out of the picture.

While CPI(M) has justified the decision by placing on record that Shaijala’s exclusion is in keeping with the party’s move to field a new team in the cabinet, it flies in the face of a glaring fact – CM Pinarayi Vijayan is getting a second term.

Then why not Shailaja, who was, till recently, called the ‘rockstar’ health minister?