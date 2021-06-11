Pakistan’s Efforts in Afghanistan With Chinese Aid: ‘Bad Omens’

As the date (11 September 2021) of complete withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan nears, the contours of a broad convergence between China, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Tajikistan are emerging. On 2 June in Islamabad, Pakistani PM Imran Khan and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon signed a series of agreements, including on defence cooperation.
In the ensuing press conference, both leaders dwelt upon security concerns arising from said withdrawal, while PM Imran Khan reiterated Pakistan's support to Tajikistan's membership in the Quadrilateral Traffic-in-Transit Agreement (QTTA).
Separately, on 3 June, China, Afghanistan and Pakistan “reached consensus on promoting the Afghan peace process and anti-terrorism measures” during the 4th China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue.
Till recently, the Taliban (through incessant violent attacks), and the incumbent Afghan government (by refusing to be part of any power-sharing deal unless allowed controlling stakes) had literally held the US ‘hostage’. The troop withdrawal takes away those trump cards.
Additionally, the US’s warnings — that the Taliban won’t get recognition unless they are part of a new government — and Secretary Blinken’s call to Pakistan’s ISI chief, have piled pressure on both sides. Add to it the dire state of Afghanistan’s indigenous economy — it has survived almost entirely on foreign aid (USD 6.7 bn in 2011, comprising about 80 percent of the government’s budget; now slumped to USD4.2 bn), reconstruction, as well as spending and employment by foreign forces.
But even if they do, given Afghanistan’s ethnic divide, numerous warlords, and interests of neighbouring countries, peace is not assured.
With the Taliban progressively expanding control, Afghanistan is already witnessing an uptick in fighting, militancy/terrorism, drug-trafficking and organised crime, including astride its borders with the Central Asian Republics.
Tajikistan borders Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and China – but is separated from the Northern Areas (Indian claim; illegally-occupied by Pakistan) by a narrow strip of land in northeast Afghanistan called the Wakhan Corridor. Tajikistan can thus be Pakistan’s gateway to Central Asia, while Tajikistan could access the Arabian Sea / Middle-East / North Africa through Pakistan, the shortest route.
Besides, located just north of the Wakhan is Tajikistan’s Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO). This remote, mountainous region, with 45 percent of Tajikistan's land area but just 3 percent of its population, has negligible economic activity – and hence, has been a hub for cross-border drug and weapons smuggling. This illegal activity has traditionally created tensions between GBAO and government in Dushanbe.
Pakistan and Tajikistan, with shared historical, religious and cultural commonalities, have cordial relations. They are also members of a number of multilateral organisations, for example,, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Economic Cooperation Organization, Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Heart of Asia-Istanbul process.
In 2017, Tajikistan, which is part of China’s Belt-and-Road Initiative, expressed interest in joining the QTTA (original members: Pakistan, China, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan).
The QTTA, along with the road through China, allows Pakistan access to Central Asia without going through Afghanistan — and the landlocked Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan (and Tajikistan) to reach Pakistani seaports via China-CPEC.
Beijing has critical interests which the Afghan security situation directly impact. At the strategic plane were Chinese concerns over a long-term US military presence in Afghanistan, which is contiguous to China’s ‘underbelly’, that is, XUAR and Tibet. Yet, China had benefitted from the US’s targeting of militants of all stripes in Afghanistan-Pakistan (Af-Pak), including the ETIM/Uighur extremists who operated in XUAR.
It is well-aware that the situation in Afghanistan cannot be managed unless there is bilateral cooperation between Kabul and Islamabad. The 3 June “consensus” is aimed at that.
Given China’s resource requirements, its economic involvement in Afghanistan could provide much-needed capital to the Afghan exchequer and political legitimacy to whosoever is in power. In 2010, the US National Geologic Survey concluded that Afghanistan has nearly USD 01 trillion in untapped mineral deposits, especially iron ore, copper and lithium. Earlier, in May 2008, China had committed to invest USD 3.4 billion for rights to the Aynak copper mines.
In 2011, it invested in the Amu Darya oil basin. But none of these projects could take-off on account of the fighting among diverse entities and poor infrastructure. China however, has exhibited a propensity to conduct economic activity in partly-disturbed zones. Notably, it had, during President Ghani’s October 2014 visit to Beijing, accepted the Taliban as a political entity. And China could, after suitable augmentation, transport the mineral resources using Afghanistan’s Ring Road-Peshawar-Karakoram Highway-Xinjiang, or the Mazar-e-Sharif – Hairaton rail connect to Uzbekistan, or by sea (Afghanistan-CPEC / Afghanistan-Iran).
In 2016, it:
In Afghanistan, China began building (2018) a training camp for Afghan troops in the northeastern province of Badakhshan. Former Afghan General Dawlat Waziri elucidated that China will supply the base with “weapons, uniforms for soldiers, military equipment and everything else needed for its functioning”.
Russia has strong security imperatives in Afghanistan and Central Asia — thwarting drug-trafficking and militancy/terrorism from percolating through Central Asia into its Caucasian republics/heartland.
This is one reason Russia is working on improving ties with Pakistan. China's rise as a trade, investment and security partner in Afghanistan or Central Asia, therefore, does not necessarily conflict with Russia's strategy in the region as both countries have overlapping interests.
Some of the BRI projects integrate Russian infrastructure.
Overall, the above developments have the potential to incrementally improve Pakistani and Chinese footprint and posture in impoverished Afghanistan, and Pakistan’s reach into Central Asia.
Such reorienting would also suit China’s strategic objective of ensuring that India’s military focus remains divided. It could also allow Pakistan to improve its deteriorated economic condition. Protracted security deployments on its western side have imposed substantial costs – and Pakistan’s economic condition cannot improve till its security situation improves.
(The author is a retired Brigadier of the Indian Army. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)
Published: 11 Jun 2021,07:31 AM IST