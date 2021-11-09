China’s Economy Isn’t Crumbling – Xi is Revising the Growth Model

Third, debt and financial risk have been on top of the agenda for the Chinese leadership for the longest time. The challenges in this regard are structural and go to the heart of the Chinese economic model. Responding to the global economic downturn after the 2008 financial crisis, the Chinese government turned to investment as a driver of growth, launching a stimulus package of $586 billion. Supply-side expansion fuelled growth, as enterprises binged on easily available debt.

For instance, China’s debt-to-GDP ratio rose sharply from just under 140% in 2008 to nearly 260% in 2019. While this seemingly was plateauing in 2019, there was a sharp increase following the stimulus package that was announced in May 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.