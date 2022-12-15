China's Afghanistan Ambitions: Will Islamic State Attack Derail Taliban’s Plans?

The Taliban are trying to play down the attack, with their spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid stating that the three gunmen had hit the hotel in the afternoon of 12 December before being quickly engaged and killed by security forces and that no foreign residents were killed. All of that remains to be probed.

Video grabs show smoke billowing out of the hotel, and at least, two Chinese nationals jumping from windows to escape. Hospitals report that a total of 21 injured had been received with three dead on arrival.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that ‘several’ Chinese nationals were injured. At least two of those killed included Afghan nationals who were working for Chinese companies. Also present were Taliban cadres which is interesting since they seem to be on chummy terms with the Chinese. Those casualties will not be known.

Analysts note that the attackers, according to IS pictures, used Makarov pistols, grenades, and explosive blocks for the attack. The IS also claimed that its attack killed 30, all of which is a slap on the face of the Taliban, and a little more than that of Beijing's.