China’s 50 Years at UN: What About Its ‘Rights-Free’ Development?

The year 2021 is a truly remarkable one for the People’s Republic of China (PRC) as it marks the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the 50th anniversary of the restoration of Beijing’s lawful rights in the United Nations. The Nationalist government of China (the Republic of China then) had been an original signatory to the UN Charter in 1945, and even after the formation of the PRC in 1949, the Republic of China (Taiwan now) had continued to hold the China seat.

Nonetheless, on 25 October 1971, the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 2758 (‘Resolution on Admitting Peking’) with an overwhelming majority (76 in favour, 35 opposed, 17 abstentions) and decided to recognise the PRC as the only legitimate representatives of China. Certainly, the historic event made the UN more universal, representative, credible and authoritative. And five decades later, the decision continues to be hailed as “a victory for the Chinese people and the global community” by President Xi.