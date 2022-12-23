China-Tibet Tiff: Does Dalai Lama's Fading Halo Dim Hope For Political Autonomy?

Knowing that time was short, I asked him a question that was bouncing in my mind: “If you accept Chinese suzerainty over Tibet on the condition that you be allowed to return to Tibet and, as a Chinese citizen, be free to travel anywhere within the country, would you go back? My feeling is that deep inside, the Chinese are profoundly Buddhist— despite the communist ban on religion. You may not teach or sermonise but you will surely attract crowds wherever you go. Soon, you will have the whole country at your feet. Would you consider returning under that condition?”

“The Chinese will never allow that!” said he, flapping his hand and shuffling out of the door.

On my three visits to Tibet between 1994 and 2010, I had seen Dalai Lama’s shine fading. During my first visit, hordes of Tibetans would assemble outside the hotel gate wanting pictures of the Dalai Lama.

At the Drepung monastery, some young, impish monks manning a medieval kitchen, flashed the inside of their robes to expose secretly pinned, hand-painted flags of "Free Tibet" and a picture of Dalai Lama. They insisted I take a video of them displaying the flag and flashing the ‘victory’ sign to show to His Holiness back in India.