China a Threat to Global Democracy? Biden Is Not Mincing His Words

On China, Biden let go and essentially laid his feelings bare. He said Beijing’s goal was to achieve complete dominance, something most world leaders avoid saying in so many words. They prefer to skip around the bush. “They (China) have the overall goal to become the leading country in the world, the wealthiest and most powerful country in the world,” said the US president.

And then came the punch line: “That is not going to happen on my watch, because the United States is going to grow and expand.” Biden framed the competition with China as one between a democracy and an autocracy. “That is what is at stake, not just in China. Look around the world… we gotta prove democracy works.” The world can say “Amen” to that.

Biden said he had spent the longest time of any world politician with Chinese President Xi Jinping when the latter visited the US during the Obama Administration. He called Xi “a smart, smart guy” but one with not a democratic “bone in his body” who believes democracies can’t handle the complexities of modern existence.