China Could Use Invasion of Ukraine to Bring Europe & Russia on Same Page

Russia on Saturday, 26 February, used its veto powers to block a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution condemning the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and demanding an immediate withdrawal of troops from the nation. However, China seemed to be still sitting on the fence.

11 countries voted in favour of the US-sponsored resolution and the debate and subsequent voting were significant, as proof of the strong opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, 24 February.

However, even while a virtual storm of anger sweeps most world capitals after Russia’s audacious attack, the foreign ministry in Beijing is sitting somewhat precariously In response to a direct question, the foreign ministry’s spokesperson simply reiterated the need to exercise restraint, a line that could have come straight from Delhi.