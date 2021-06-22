Should India Worry About China’s Naval Fleet in Indian Ocean?

Strategic identity has remained a key element in China’s foreign policy. The Mao era adopted a more continentalist mindset owing to a decline in economic growth and increased land threats. This essentially slowed the progress of naval expansion till the late 1970s.

The importance of maritime power slowly became recognised among later regimes such as Deng Xiaoping, Hu Jintao, and Xi Jinping. Deng’s era witnessed economic reforms that enabled China to develop its navy. Under Hu, a widespread philosophy and narrative of sea power spread, noting the works of prominent Chinese explorers like Zheng He in political discourse. In 2006, Hu even went on to declare China a “maritime power.”

It was here that a fundamental shift began, that such a vision is here to stay and will strengthen further, under later regimes. A peaceful and harmonious concept towards the seas was expressed by leaders, strategists, and military officers. The Mahanian notion that “sea power is inseparable from national greatness” still resonates with many Chinese strategists. Under Xi, the CCP adopted a similar approach to his predecessors - peaceful naval expansion.