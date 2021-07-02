China & India Face Off at Key Geopolitical Intersections in the Month of July

Tomes have been written about how Deng transformed China’s economy. In my book Superpower? The Amazing Race Between China’s Hare and India’s Tortoise (Penguin Allen Lane, 2010), I have postulated the “escape velocity” model, boosted by two engines borrowed from Soviet Union and Japan. I shall attempt to summarise my theory in a few lines. Using the extortion power of communism, China extracted massive surpluses through the 1970s-90s:

From farmers, by expropriating their land at throwaway prices

From workers, by keeping wages at sub-human levels

From consumers, by keeping the yuan artificially low against the US dollar

This surplus extraction was on a scale as epic as Stalinist Russia. But then Deng sprung a twist in the tale. Unlike the Soviets, he borrowed a leaf from the Japanese economic revolution, throwing China open to foreign trade and investment. Deng used his “communist surplus” to invest in physical assets and social infrastructure on a scale hitherto unknown to mankind.

At one stage, China was investing nearly half – I will say that again – almost 50 percent of its GDP in infrastructure. He also used a good part of the surplus to woo foreign investors with cheap land, labour, and currency to become the “factory of the world”. The more the westerners exported from China, the greater the surplus they accumulated in the mainland because of the artificially depreciated yuan.

That, in a nutshell, is how Deng Xiaoping created China’s “escape velocity”, riding on twin Soviet-Japanese engines, roaring its way to prosperity and awesome power.