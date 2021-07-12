China in Afghanistan: Balancing Taliban, Uighurs, & Ghost Investments

It is true that the march of the Taliban, after reportedly claiming 150 districts in the last six weeks, seems to justify its confidence in making statements of the kind usually made by sitting government officials.

Sober analysis says that the Taliban have taken over 127 district centres, ten of which have been seized back by the government. The picture is constantly shifting, as government forces rally in some places, and make what appears to be a strategic retreat in others.

Taliban consolidation is most apparent in the north, where 60 districts in nine provinces have fallen in about ten days. Add another 7 districts from last week, and it seems that the Taliban are established in much of Badakshan, as a ‘neighbour’ to China.