China Charged India Over Rs 150 mn for Data on Rivers: RTI

Hydrological information from China on transboundary rivers comes at a colossal price to India, despite several agreements which have been renewed between the two neighbours.

A reply on an RTI application from the Ministry of Jal Shakti revealed that a whopping Rs 158 million approximately has been paid by India so far to China for hydrological information on the Sutlej and Siang rivers that originate in the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR).

The data provided by China are from the three hydrological stations at Nugesha, Yangcun and Nuxia on Siang river (Yalung Zangbu) from 15 May to 15 October, and from Tsada on Sutlej river (Langqen Zangbo) from 1 June to 15 October every year.