China Churning: Post Apple iPhone Row, Can India Take Advantage of Tech Divide?

(This is Part One of a series focusing on the the current crisis unfolding in China and its global implications.)

Democracy is a double-edged sword. And so is benign autocracy it seems. Protests against Covid restrictions in China last month came as a surprise for many, and the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Apple Inc Tim Cook must have been one of them. His deafening silence on what China and Apple mean to each other is loud enough for the world to hear.

On that silence hangs many questions: Is the three-decade economic marriage between the world's most powerful and richest democracy and the planet's most populous country on the rocks? Is there something called a principled approach to democracy for a Californian company that is often seen as a flagbearer for liberalism? Is there an opportunity for all this in India? If so, what are the obstacles that need to be overcome?