CJI Bobde’s Suo Motu COVID Case Sums Up His Disappointing Tenure

The Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde will retire on 23 April 2021, bringing to an end one of the longest terms in the post in recent years. His final act is set to be hearing a suo motu case regarding the COVID-19 crisis engulfing the country, which is perhaps a year too late.
When PILs were filed begging the court to take action, CJI Bobde took everything the central government said – through Solicitor General Tushar Mehta – at face value. This included a bare-faced lie that there were no migrants on the road at the time, and a brazen bit of spin that blamed fake news for migrants hitting the road in the first place.
The apex court belatedly took up a suo motu case for the migrants after coming in for fierce criticism from all quarters, which didn’t achieve very much, but still, they do say it’s the thought that counts.
The manner in which new case which has eagerly been taken up by CJI Bobde to be heard on his last day at the office on Friday, 23 April is, a tad questionable, to say the least.
It began fortuitously with mining company Vedanta on Thursday asking for permission to open their shuttered Tuticorin plant to produce oxygen.
It progressed into further questionable territory when Vedanta’s counsel, Harish Salve — a man who has taken public positions (not in an advocate’s capacity, remember) vociferously defending the Centre on every single question of public importance in recent times – was appointed amicus curiae for this suo motu case. Even though he isn’t even in India at this time of crisis.
The first ‘order’ passed in the case dipped its toes in the sea of questionable premises, then dived right in: Salve and the Solicitor General are the only persons who will be addressing the court on Friday, ignoring all the petitioners who have approached the high courts with urgent requests (including hospitals not getting oxygen), and all the state governments who are involved in the matters as well.
Thankfully as of now there has been no stay on the orders of the high courts, as the Bombay High Court has already pointed out, but not even the most reckless bookie will take odds that things won’t change after Friday’s hearing.
A hearing which also breaks with tradition as the CJI’s final day is normally a bit of a ceremonial day at the office – note that judges of the Collegium were already reportedly unhappy that CJI Bobde was trying to conduct Collegium business in the final weeks of his tenure, business normally left for the next CJI to handle.
It is wonderful that the CJI decided to swing into action despite the tradition of a more relaxed final day, given the current crisis across the country, what with all the oxygen shortages, lack of hospital beds, disappearing medicines, and the mystery of the vanishing vaccine plan.
It’s just that the Supreme Court didn’t really need to get involved at this time.
Ironically, this is an approach which CJI Bobde has spent the last year and more extolling, refusing to pass orders on police brutality during anti-CAA protests as the petitioners could go to the high courts, and saying he wanted to discourage people from filing Article 32 petitions that they are fully entitled to file in the Supreme Court, as they could approach the high courts. But now, suddenly, a high court-wise approach is a problem.
Is this because the high courts had passed orders on the relevant issues which contradicted each other? No.
Is this because the high courts were passing orders which impossible for the Centre to carry out? No.
There is a third question that follows in this sequence to which the answer is yes, but I leave it to you fill it in.
And so this case perfectly encapsulates the legacy of Sharad Arvind Bobde as Chief Justice of India.
A tenure of 15 months in which there have been no rulings on major constitutional matters, no matter how urgent – even though time has been found for pointless contempt of court cases. A tenure of 15 months during which no appointments have been made to the Supreme Court, even though there are five vacancies, four of which came up during this time.
A tenure of 15 months during which the government has not been held to account once, and the Solicitor General and Harish Salve have basically been given carte blanche to say what they want in case after case and not even be questioned.
The failure to hear arguments on urgent matters, whether the CAA, Kashmir, electoral bonds or even now the farm laws, cannot be excused by citing COVID-19. Not when the court could devote hearing after hearing to the Prashant Bhushan contempt case. The failure to rule on Siddique Kappan’s habeas corpus case for six months – even to dismiss it if necessary – cannot be excused when the court could (rightly) take up Arnab Goswami’s case and wrap it up in a day.
The failure to ask the right questions of law about the deportation of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar (that is, whether non-refoulement is part of our Article 21 obligations) cannot be excused. Not when the court is willing to dig up the Shaheen Bagh case after months of it being infructuous and then pass a judgment limiting the right to freedom of assembly that contradicts the very Constitution Bench judgment it cites to support its ruling.
When urgent issues were posed to him, he chose to ask the wrong questions. The Rohingya deportation case is an obvious example, but think also of the farm laws. Where instead of delving into the constitutionality of the farm laws, a committee was set up to talk to the stakeholders which submitted its report late, offered no answers to the constitutionality questions, and basically achieved nothing.
And of course the rape case where he asked if the alleged rapist was willing to marry the survivor – even though she was a minor and this wasn’t an example of sexual intercourse on the pretext of a promise to marry.
The nation is in crisis, and any failures by the Centre and the States are matters of life and death, where time is of the essence and there is no time to adjourn cases and let the Solicitor General ‘get instructions’ while Mr Salve says ‘the heavens will not fall’.
We can only hope that CJI Bobde does what he has done best during his 15-month tenure: nothing at all.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 22 Apr 2021,08:43 PM IST