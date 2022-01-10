Cheap Whisky, Cut-Price Visas: What’s Not To Like About UK-India Trade Deal?

As members of the British cabinet go, Anne-Marie Trevelyan is about as low-key as you can get. Her public profile is close to nil – though among Conservative Party loyalists, those who have heard of her, she’s well regarded.

The visit she’s due to make to Delhi next week (12-13 Jan) is one of the most important by a UK politician for almost a decade.

Last September, Trevelyan was appointed by Boris Johnson as International Trade Secretary, in charge of negotiating all the deals which are supposed to ensure that Brexit, Britain’s departure from the EU, is a rip-roaring success.